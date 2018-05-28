You are here:

Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Alia Bhatt's film crosses Rs 100 crore, John Abraham-starrer stands at Rs 20 crore

May,28 2018 12:33:45 IST

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's critically acclaimed espionage thriller Raazi, has stormed through the box office and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in its third week. The Meghna Gulzar-directorial raked in a neat Rs 10.87 crore over its third weekend, boosting its total to an impressive Rs 102.50 crore.

Rajit Kapur and Alia Bhatt in a still from Raazi

As per trade analysts, Raazi is the second film led by a woman to cross Rs 100 crore, the first one being Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, Tanu Weds Manu Returns released as the sequel to Tanu Weds Manu, which was already a very popular film. Therefore, it was presumably easier for the film to aim higher.

Raazi, however, is a standalone film starring fairly new actors. It is also Bhatt's third film to enter the 100-crore club, the first two being 2 States and Badri Ki Dulhania.

Apar from Raazi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene's Bucket List has seemed to fare well, despite the ongoing IPL fever. The film's three-day total stands at Rs 3.66 crore.

John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is also holding firm at the box office. The film raked in an impressive Rs 8.32 crore on Sunday, making its three day total Rs 20.78 crore.

