Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Alia Bhatt's film crosses Rs 100 crore, John Abraham-starrer stands at Rs 20 crore

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's critically acclaimed espionage thriller Raazi, has stormed through the box office and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in its third week. The Meghna Gulzar-directorial raked in a neat Rs 10.87 crore over its third weekend, boosting its total to an impressive Rs 102.50 crore.

It’s ₹ 💯 cr and counting... #Raazi continues to be a STRONG FORCE at the BO... #IPL finals [Sun] did affect the biz, but the [third] weekend total is HEALTHY... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 4.42 cr. Total: ₹ 102.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

#Raazi biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 10.87 cr Total: ₹ 102.50 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

As per trade analysts, Raazi is the second film led by a woman to cross Rs 100 crore, the first one being Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, Tanu Weds Manu Returns released as the sequel to Tanu Weds Manu, which was already a very popular film. Therefore, it was presumably easier for the film to aim higher.

Raazi, however, is a standalone film starring fairly new actors. It is also Bhatt's third film to enter the 100-crore club, the first two being 2 States and Badri Ki Dulhania.

Apar from Raazi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene's Bucket List has seemed to fare well, despite the ongoing IPL fever. The film's three-day total stands at Rs 3.66 crore.

#BucketList [Marathi] has fared well, despite #IPL affecting biz [on Fri and Sun evening]… Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 3.66 cr [409 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is also holding firm at the box office. The film raked in an impressive Rs 8.32 crore on Sunday, making its three day total Rs 20.78 crore.

#Parmanu crosses ₹ 20 cr mark... RESPECTABLE TOTAL... Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard... Weekdays crucial... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 12:33 PM