Raazi, Deadpool 2 box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer nears Rs 100 cr, Marvel film rakes in Rs 48 cr

FP Staff

May,25 2018 13:29:54 IST

As it enters its third weekend at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi gets ready to enter the 100-crore club. Unaffected by other major releases, the Meghna Gulzar-directed espionage thriller made an impressive Rs 3.15 crore, which goosed its total earnings so far to a whopping Rs 91.63 crore.

Alia Bhatt in a still from Raazi. Image via Twitter

Here's a look the Raazi's week-wise collection:

Apart from Raazi, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 is also faring well at the Indian box office. Although the film made a striking opening with Rs 11.25 crore, its business declined substantially on weekdays. Whether it picks up steam on the coming weekend and recovers the losses, remains to be seen.

So far, the Marvel juggernaut has raked in Rs 48.18 crore in India and crossed the lifetime business of the first installment in India.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 13:29 PM

