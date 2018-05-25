Raazi, Deadpool 2 box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer nears Rs 100 cr, Marvel film rakes in Rs 48 cr

As it enters its third weekend at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi gets ready to enter the 100-crore club. Unaffected by other major releases, the Meghna Gulzar-directed espionage thriller made an impressive Rs 3.15 crore, which goosed its total earnings so far to a whopping Rs 91.63 crore.

#Raazi remains UNAFFECTED by new releases/holdover titles... Puts up SOLID NUMBERS in Week 2... Inches closer to ₹ 100 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 91.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2018

Here's a look the Raazi's week-wise collection:

#Raazi biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr Total: ₹ 91.63 cr India biz. SUPER-HIT... Heading towards BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2018

Apart from Raazi, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 is also faring well at the Indian box office. Although the film made a striking opening with Rs 11.25 crore, its business declined substantially on weekdays. Whether it picks up steam on the coming weekend and recovers the losses, remains to be seen.

#Deadpool2 fared well in the weekend, but declined on weekdays... Has crossed the *lifetime biz* of the first #Deadpool... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.76 cr, Wed 3.35 cr, Thu 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 48.18 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2018

So far, the Marvel juggernaut has raked in Rs 48.18 crore in India and crossed the lifetime business of the first installment in India.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 13:29 PM