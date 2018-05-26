Parmanu box office collection: John Abraham-starrer collects Rs 4.82 cr on opening day due to clash with IPL semifinal

The box office numbers for John Abraham, Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu on its opening day have been underwhelming, but is expected to rise.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the total collection for Friday as being Rs 4.82 crore. Adarsh felt that film was hit by limited promotion as well the clash with the IPL semi-final on Friday but he added that the film could recover lost ground over the weekend.

Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1... Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2018

Parmanu faced stiff competition from Alia Bhatt's Raazi as well as the Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2. Both these films have been doing steady business and have generated favourable reviews.

The film released after considerable legal issues as after Abraham's JA Entertainment terminated its contract with KriArj Entertainment. After a public crossfire of allegations, criminal complaints and clarifications, both the companies moved the court to gain the rights of the film. The court in favour of JA Entertainment which finally allowed the film to get released.

In her review for Parmanu, Firstpost's Anna Vetticad felt that the film, despite all its faults, was passably entertaining fare. She also added that Abraham's pared-down glamour was well-suited to the role, and that he did a remarkable job while creating the protagonist's look including considerable weight loss and a toning down of visible muscle bulk.

