Parmanu, Bucket List, Raazi box office collection: Alia-starrer inches towards Rs 100 cr; John's film remains strong

This week, an eclectic mix of films hit screens across the country. Be it the pacy thriller Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, or the slice-of-life Marathi flick Bucket List, or the sci-fi action film Solo: A Star Wars Story — the audience had a wide range of genres to choose from.

Both Parmanu and Bucket List, in spite of a slow start, caught up over the weekend and saw a growth in the number of footfalls owing to tremendous word-of-mouth. At the same time, Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi — that released on 11 May and has done phenomenal business at the box-office — is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Film critic and film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Meghna Gulzar's film is among the five Rs 100 crore-plus-grossing films of Bollywood for the year 2018 so far.

#Raazi gains momentum, yet again, on third Sat... All set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 17]… Alia’s third film in ₹ 100 cr Club: #2States [2014], #BKD [2017] and #Raazi... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 98.08 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

While achieving the ₹ 100 cr figure may not be a cause for celebration for #Baahubali series, #TZH or #Padmaavat [since the costs are very high], it is indeed BIG NEWS when films like #Raazi and #SonuKeTituKiSweety achieve those numbers... Or #AvengersInfinityWar gets there. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

As for Parmanu and Bucket List, Adarsh revealed their positive numbers at the box office. While Madhuri Dixit-starrer has managed to mint Rs 2.26 crore as of Sunday, John Abraham's film has made Rs 12.46 crore.

#BucketList [Marathi] witnesses 35.42% growth on Day 2... Good word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 2.26 cr [409 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

Solid word of mouth catches up... SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2... Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals... A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 18:10 PM