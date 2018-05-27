You are here:

Parmanu, Bucket List, Raazi box office collection: Alia-starrer inches towards Rs 100 cr; John's film remains strong

FP Staff

May,27 2018 17:50:12 IST

This week, an eclectic mix of films hit screens across the country. Be it the pacy thriller Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, or the slice-of-life Marathi flick Bucket List, or the sci-fi action film Solo: A Star Wars Story —  the audience had a wide range of genres to choose from.

Posters of Parmanu, Solo and Bucket List. Facebook

Posters of Parmanu, Solo and Bucket List. Facebook

Both Parmanu and Bucket List, in spite of a slow start, caught up over the weekend and saw a growth in the number of footfalls owing to tremendous word-of-mouth. At the same time, Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal-starrer Raazi — that released on 11 May and has done phenomenal business at the box-office — is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Film critic and film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Meghna Gulzar's film is among the five Rs 100 crore-plus-grossing films of Bollywood for the year 2018 so far.

As for Parmanu and Bucket List, Adarsh revealed their positive numbers at the box office. While Madhuri Dixit-starrer has managed to mint Rs 2.26 crore as of Sunday, John Abraham's film has made Rs 12.46 crore.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 18:10 PM

tags: #Bollywood #Bucket List #BuzzPatrol #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Hollywood #Parmanu #Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran #raazi #Solo: A Star Wars story

also see

Parmanu, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Bioscopewala, Bucket List, Book Club — Know Your Releases

Parmanu, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Bioscopewala, Bucket List, Book Club — Know Your Releases

In Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham backs another story that treads off the beaten path

In Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham backs another story that treads off the beaten path

With Parmanu, RAW and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham becomes Bollywood's go-to patriotic action star

With Parmanu, RAW and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham becomes Bollywood's go-to patriotic action star