Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi makes Tamil debut in Saravana Rajendran's Mehandi Circus

Shweta Tripathi, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime's web series Mirzapur, will play a circus performer in her Tamil debut. The film, titled Mehandi Circus, is a romantic drama between a girl from a travelling circus who falls in love with a youngster when they visit Kodaikanal, writes Mumbai Mirror.

The actress trained with circus artistes to prepare for the role. "I am really excited as this is my first Tamil film. It was a great learning to train with real circus artists. I always knew from books and shows that the lives of circus artists is not easy, but spending time and learning from them made me realise the amount of effort they put in and how they constantly jostle between life and death," she said in a statement.

Tripathi trained with professionals from various districts and one performer from Theni district of Tamil Nadu helped her prepare for a risky stunt. She said that she also shot with a real circus troupe from Chinnamanur and Madurai. She also practiced walking, bowing and how to throw a knife.

While Raju Murugan has penned the script and dialogues, Saravana Rajendran has helmed the feature bankrolled by Studio Green.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 19:12:34 IST