Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte to play leads in Manto casting director Honey Trehan's directorial debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte will be seen sharing screen space in casting director Honey Trehan's directorial debut, Raat Akeli Hai. Trehan has previously assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on films like Maqbool and Omkara.

"It’s a love story set in the heartland of India. Honey was on the lookout for his leading lady for a while now and thought Radhika fit the part to the T. Radhika and Honey have known each other for many years, while Nawaz and Radhika get along well, too. She loved the script and instantly gave her nod to the project. The team is set to start shooting in January," a source close to the upcoming project told Mumbai Mirror.

This feature will be Siddiqui and Apte's third film together after Sriram Raghavan's thriller Badlapur and Ketan Mehta's biographical drama Manjhi- The Mountain Man. The actors were also a part of Netflix's adaptation of Vikram Chandra's book Sacred Games, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Rajshri Deshpande.

Mirror writes that Trehan was earlier going to make his debut with the period gangster film, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Bhardwaj was going to write and produce the project. But it was later reported that Bhardwaj himself will be directing the film instead.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 15:03 PM