Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak initially had happy ending but changed it to go with flow of film, reveals Mansoor Khan

IANS

Apr,26 2018 10:21:48 IST

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan says the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was supposed to initially have a happy ending but looking at the drift of the film, he gave it a sad climax.

Directed by Mansoor, written and produced by his father Nasir Hussain, the film released in 1988. It was a blockbuster which catapulted Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to stardom. The plot was a modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Laila and Majnu, Heer Ranjha and Romeo and Juliet.

"Although my father had initially planned to end the movie on a sad note, he seemed skeptical about the climax and asked us to shoot another ending. However, the flow of the movie gave a feeling that there might be some tragedy soon. Hence, I opted to close the movie the way Romeo and Juliet ended," Mansoor said in a statement.

The film will be aired on TV to commemorate its 30th year of release on Sunday.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 10:21 AM

