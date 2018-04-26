Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak initially had happy ending but changed it to go with flow of film, reveals Mansoor Khan

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan says the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was supposed to initially have a happy ending but looking at the drift of the film, he gave it a sad climax.

Directed by Mansoor, written and produced by his father Nasir Hussain, the film released in 1988. It was a blockbuster which catapulted Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to stardom. The plot was a modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Laila and Majnu, Heer Ranjha and Romeo and Juliet.

"Although my father had initially planned to end the movie on a sad note, he seemed skeptical about the climax and asked us to shoot another ending. However, the flow of the movie gave a feeling that there might be some tragedy soon. Hence, I opted to close the movie the way Romeo and Juliet ended," Mansoor said in a statement.

The film will be aired on TV to commemorate its 30th year of release on Sunday.

