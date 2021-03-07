Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta announces she's expecting first child with husband Mikey Marquart
Jessica Sutta said she will be giving birth to a baby boy in May.
Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Mikey Marquart. The singer said she will be giving birth to a baby boy in May.
"It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby. I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy.
"I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it… It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true," Sutta told Entertainment Tonight.
The pop singer tied the knot with Marquart in September 2019.
Check out her announcement post here
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
