Pune-based singer Manjushree Oak aims entry in Guinness Book of World Records, will sing for 13 hours in 122 languages

A Pune-based singer is all set to make an attempt at enlisting her name in the Guinness Book of World Records. According to The Indian Express report, Manjushree Oak will perform nonstop for 13 hours in as many as 122 Indian languages on 10 October.

Oak already holds records for singing for 12 hours at a stretch in 2017 and 2018, in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Check out the tweets on her by India Book of Records

Manjushree Vasant Oak frm Maharashtra, performed 12hrs long singing marathon and sang 121 songs of Asha Bhosle in Pune, on July 5, 2017. pic.twitter.com/gaZKY2leM8 — IndiaBookofRecords (@indiabookrecord) August 17, 2017

LONGEST SINGING MARATHON (FEMALE) The record for the longest singing marathon is 15 hrs 5 min with 151 songs, and was achieved by Manjushree V. Oak, Yashvantrao C. Auditorium, Kothrud, Pune, on July 5, 2018. She sang songs composed/sung by Padmashree Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar. pic.twitter.com/RjTzv7sgId — IndiaBookofRecords (@indiabookrecord) September 27, 2018

This year, the singer will perform songs from a diverse range of categories, such as folk, devotional, bhaav geet, lavni, and ghazals. Her songs will be in 122 different languages, which include sub-languages, spoken languages, and tribal languages. Some other languages she will perform in are Marathi, Urdu, the Varhadi dialect, Angika, Tangsa, Ladakhi, Punjabi, Nicobarese, Tamil, Pali, and Sanskrit, the report states. The songs will entail social messages on planting more trees and girl child education.

Oak will perform in the show, Amrutvaani, at Kothrud's Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha from 10.30 am to 11.30 pm. The announcement was made by veteran music composer Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who is also Oak's guru.

“2019 has been declared as the international year of indigenous languages… So, to celebrate our country’s rich linguistic diversity, I will attempt to sing songs in 122 Indian languages in a single performance to create a new world record,” Oak was quoted as saying by the publication.

The report adds several noted musicians, and experts in music and linguistics are likely to attend the show to assess the singer’s performance.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 10:22:51 IST