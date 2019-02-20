Pulwama terror attack: AICWA urges Sushma Swaraj to cancel visa, deport Pakistani artistes

New Delhi: The All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to the Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, asking for Pakistani artistes to be deported and their visas cancelled following the Pulwama terror attack.

The Association had earlier announced a blanket ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in the Indian film industry following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

In the letter, AICWA said that they strongly condemn the attack and express their deepest condolences to the families of the slain soldiers.

Stating that they stand united, AICWA wrote that the attack was a "cowardly, shameful and most disgraceful act of Pakistan."

The letter elaborated, "All Indian Cine Workers Association request Smt Sushma Swaraj Ji and our honourable prime minister to kindly cancelled visas of Pakistani artists and deport them to Pakistan with immediate effect."

"There is an end point now to stop Pakistanis to earn commercial remuneration Indians by injuncting them from performing in our Nation. Our brave hearts have lost their lives for us and should we get all the entertainment of performance by artist of Pakistan in our Nation? Absolutely no. It must end now," the letter stated.

The terror attack has been strongly condemned by several Bollywood personalities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor who expressed anger and grief through social media.

Many Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar extended financial assistance to the martyrs' families.

