Pulwama terror attack: Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar donate to families of CRPF victims

On 14 February, India witnessed one of the deadliest attacks in recent times on its security forces in over a decade. The Pulwama attack killed 44 CRPF jawans, leaving the country shaken.

Many Bollywood celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Dijit Dosanjh, contributed to the families of the soldiers who died in the attack.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to reveal that Salman was donating to the families of the martyrs by contributing to the Bharat Ke Veer fund through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I'll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2019

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a donation receipt to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association. Diljit contributed Rs 3,00,000 to the wives of the CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Sharing the receipt, he writes, "We can't take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating."

Akshay Kumar too will donate Rs 5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer, a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Sharing the news through his Twitter account, the actor also urged his Twitter followers to contribute in any way they can.

#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 15:52:13 IST