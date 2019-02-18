You are here:

Pulwama terror attack: Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar donate to families of CRPF victims

FP Staff

Feb 18, 2019 15:52:13 IST

On 14 February, India witnessed one of the deadliest attacks in recent times on its security forces in over a decade. The Pulwama attack killed 44 CRPF jawans, leaving the country shaken.

Many Bollywood celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Dijit Dosanjh, contributed to the families of the soldiers who died in the attack.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to reveal that Salman was donating to the families of the martyrs by contributing to the Bharat Ke Veer fund through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a donation receipt to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association. Diljit contributed Rs 3,00,000 to the wives of the CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Sharing the receipt, he writes, "We can't take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating."


Our Soldiers Protect the Country and the Citizens of the country. They have to live away from their loved ones, not knowing what the next day will bring. The families don’t know when will they see them next. But there was always a hope which is now gone for these families. We can’t take the sorrow away but can try to help a little by donating. It’s our time to do something to help the families of our Shaheed Jawans in this Difficult Time 🙏🏽 WE STAND WITH THE SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES 🙏🏽

Akshay Kumar too will donate Rs 5 crore through Bharat Ke Veer, a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Sharing the news through his Twitter account, the actor also urged his Twitter followers to contribute in any way they can.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 15:52:13 IST

