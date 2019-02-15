You are here:

Pulwama terror attack: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan condemn 'cowardly act'

Press Trust of India

Feb 15, 2019 09:25:33 IST

Mumbai: Calling it a "cowardly act", Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and others expressed shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 37 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called the terror attack a "heinous" crime.

Actor Rishi Kapoor termed the attack "shameful, shocking, reprehensible".

Akshay Kumar said the incident should not be forgotten.

Ranveer Singh said he was disgusted by the "cowardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

