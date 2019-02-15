Pulwama terror attack: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan condemn 'cowardly act'

Mumbai: Calling it a "cowardly act", Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and others expressed shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 37 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called the terror attack a "heinous" crime.

Will there be no let to these heinous attacks?These mindless killings.this utter disregard for human lives?Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama.I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 14, 2019

Actor Rishi Kapoor termed the attack "shameful, shocking, reprehensible".

Shameful shocking reprehensible . Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be be friends with people of Kashmir. We stand by the bereaved families. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 14, 2019

Akshay Kumar said the incident should not be forgotten.

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

Ranveer Singh said he was disgusted by the "cowardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama - my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 14, 2019

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 09:25:33 IST