Following the Pulwama terror attack, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has announced a ban on Pakistani artistes and actors. In a press release shared by news agency Asian News International, the AICWA condemned the attacks stating that any organisation insisting on recruiting Pakistani artistes will be banned, and strict action will be initiated against it.

On 16 February, the film wing of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers. After the warning, T-Series reportedly unlisted Atif Aslam's single ‘Baarishein’ from their YouTube channel. The label also removed a new single from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, another famed Pakistani musician.

"They have removed their songs (from the company's YouTube channel) post our warning," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told Press Trust of India.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing 44 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

