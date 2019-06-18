You are here:

Pulanaivu: Arvind Swami's next with Santhosh P Jayakumar announced to mark Tamil actor's 49th birthday

On Arvind Swami's 49th birthday, the first look poster of his forthcoming film Pulanaivu has been unveiled. The film will be directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar, who has earlier helmed Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu among others.

Here is the announcement tweet

From the first look poster, Pulanaivu seems to be a mystery thriller. It also features Paruthiveeran director Ameer, who will reportedly play a pivotal part in the thriller.

According to Galatta, the film will be backed by Mathiyazhagan. The music will be composed by D Imman, while cinematography will be handled by Ballu. GK Prasanna will serve as editor on the project.

Arvind Swami made his debut in 1991 with Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi, and has subsequently starred in a bevy of successful movies, including Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), Minsaara Kanavu (1997) Thani Oruvan (2015), Bogan (2017) and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

Swami has also starred in a number of Hindi movies, such as Saat Rang Ke Sapne (1998), Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya (2000) and Dear Dad (2016).

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 11:59:56 IST