If the makers of Citadel thought that all you need to make a show a success are stunts, then they were sadly mistaken. Russo Brothers have disappointed us. And as for my opinion episode 4 is like a bland soup with an expressionless Richard Madden. The only thing that Citadel flaunts is action and OTT viewers want more layers and have better understanding of cinema to sit through such cheap thrills.

The first three episodes of the Russo Brother’s Citadel was at least a treat to the eyes to see the way our very own Priyanka Chopra had nailed the femme fatale look. But her to see the stone faced Richard Madden was like a royal pain that could have been avoided. Not much of Priyanka in the 4th episode of Citadel and that adds to our grief.

The episode also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Osy Ikhile, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Roland Møller. A quick look at the episode, it all begins with Madden’s Mason and Priyanka Chopra’s Nadia heading into an evil Manticore (Citadel’s nemesis) prison of sorts located in Morroco so that they can rescue their fellow Citadel spy Carter, played by Osy Ikhile (In the Heart of the Sea). But things change when they reunite with him, as he doesn’t seem too pleased upon realising who his rescuers are.

The Russo brothers must understand that OTT viewers are much more educated in cinema appreciation than what he expected us to be. And that the content needs to be really strong to keep the viewership high and dropping such cheap thrill at a slow pace makes no sense. Nobody will actually wait for the next episode.

