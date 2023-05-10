Priyanka Chopra has been dropping some truth bombs off late in her interviews. After speaking about being cornered in the Hindi film industry and shifting to the West, the star has now spoken about her past relationships and the mistake she made. The revelations happened on the Call Her Daddy podcast. While talking about the men she dated before getting married to Nick Jonas, she revealed, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set.”

She added, “I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.”

On feeling like a doormat

She also said, “The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself. I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that’s fine because, you know, that’s what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you’ve got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home.”

On getting self-destructive

“I reached a point in my life where I was like, what the f*** are you doing? Like, this is getting self-destructive at this point when I had to choose me, I had to be like I don’t owe no one anything except my family and myself, the people who truly love me. When you are in relationships where you stop recognising who you are, you stop having your own identity, or you stop knowing what is it what you want for yourself, what your goals are, then you are invisible. And, I just started feeling invisible in my relationships,” said Chopra.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.