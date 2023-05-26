Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel renewed for Season 2 by Prime Video

Citadel will be back with Season 2. Prime Video has confirmed renewal of the hit global spy thriller, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for a second season. Joe Russo is set to direct every episode of Season 2 and David Weil will be returning as showrunner on the series, which also features Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci.

According to Prime Video, Citadel, which hails from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, is the streamer’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide. All episodes of the series’ first season will be available to Prime Video customers beginning May 26.

According to reports Citadel is making a comeback with Season 2. “Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.