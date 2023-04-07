Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Malti Marie ahead of Citadel's global release
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of Citadel.
Ahead of Citadel’s worldwide release, Desi Girl of Bollywood and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the adorable pics, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings.”
The mother and daughter duo were seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol inside the temple.
After arriving in Mumbai with Malti and her husband- singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka attended the star-studded NMACC event, hosted by the Ambanis.
Meanwhile, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’.
Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her web series ‘Citadel’, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.
Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”
‘Citadel’ will be out on April 28.
With inputs from ANI
