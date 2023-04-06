Priyanka Chopra is a brand now. And we the women of India, all look up to her with admiration and warmth. She didn’t have an easy ride in the entertainment industry. But she was cornered in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra has been the centre of attention for her candid revelations about her life and career, including her struggles in Bollywood and subsequent move to Hollywood. The actress spoke openly about being marginalized in the film industry and having to seek opportunities outside of India.

During her appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made some revelatory statements, including disclosing the actual reason behind her departure from Bollywood. Now, while discussing her upcoming series Citadel at a press conference, she explained her reasons for sharing her story at this time.

In a recently held press conference on Citadel, Priyanka Chopra was asked as to why did she speak about it now about being cornered in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra said, “When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. I was talking about the truth of my journey, I think now I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I moved on a long time ago and then I made my peace with it, that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner when I am in a safe space.”

