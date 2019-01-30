Priyanka Chopra to produce and star in a film based on Ma Anand Sheela directed by Barry Levinson

Priyanka Chopra, who recently made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, revealed that she was involved in a project based on spiritual guru Rajneesh's aide Ma Anand Sheela, which will be directed by Rain Man helmer Barry Levinson.

"I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India. She was his right-hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce," Chopra told DeGeneres.

In 2018, a Netflix docu-series Wild Wild Country chronicled the journey of Rajneesh, a cult spiritual figure surrounded by dramatic events, controversies, deportation by the department of justice in the United States, and tax evasion. His move with his commune to a sprawling ranch in Oregon, which was managed by Sheela, lead to serious opposition from local communities.

The actress was on the show promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, also starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

She will also be seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

