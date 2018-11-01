Isn't It Romantic trailer: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine sparkle in this laughathon

Isn't It Romatic makers recently launched the trailer of Rebel Wilson's romantic comedy. The hilarious clip portrays New York city architect Natalie, who works hard to get noticed in her work space. However, things do not go exactly the way she wants, to say the least. To top it off, Natalie is a staunch un-believer of love, squinting her nose at anything remotely romantic.

Heeding a colleague's advice of becoming "a bit more open", Natalie encounters an unfortunate accident only to wake up in an alternate dimension where Liam Hemsworth greets her in scantily clad towels and New York adorns itself in Valentine's Day colours. Wilson stars as Natalie, alongside Hemsworth as Blake, a handsome client; Adam Devine as her earnest best friend Josh, and Priyanka Chopra as yoga ambassador Isabella.

Isn't It Romantic is helmed by Strauss-Schulson, and the screenplay is written by Dana Fox and Katie Silberman. Todd Garner, Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo are producers, with Marty Ewing and Rebel Wilson executive producing.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a picture after wrapping up her shooting schedule for the film where almost the entire cast is seen decked up for a dance sequence.

Isn't It Romantic is slated to hit the theatres on 2019 Valentine's Day, ie, 14 February, 2019. Watch the trailer here.

