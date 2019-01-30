Priyanka Chopra talks about Nick Jonas on Ellen show, Vidya Balan on Filmfare cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra to appear on The Ellen Show for second time

Priyanka Chopra will promote her upcoming film, Isn’t It Romantic, on the chat show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It will be her second appearance on the show, since her Quantico promotion in 2016.

Vidya Balan on Filmfare cover for February edition

View this post on Instagram

Sugar and spice! @balanvidya looks like a complete stunner on the latest cover of #Filmfare.

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Jan 29, 2019 at 2:34am PST

Vidya Balan chooses to go retro in the recent cover of Filmfare's 2019 issue.

Ellen invites FRIENDS Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow:

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Instagram Courteney

A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Jan 29, 2019 at 9:45am PST

View this post on Instagram Love THIS girl A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:39pm PST

The two talented actresses Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow had a bit of a surprise mini Friends reunion on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen recreated the Central Perk set from the highly-popular 90s sitcom including the actual coral-colored couch from the series. Cox was on the show to promote her Facebook Watch series Nine Months but Ellen brought up how the veteran actress did not have an Instagram account. The crowd applauded with joy as the very moment when Kudrow walks in.

Konkana Sen Sharma wraps Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare shoot:

View this post on Instagram

It’s a wrap! Goodbye Dolly. Thanks for the memories ❤️ Love you Lanki! @alankrita601 #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona) on Jan 29, 2019 at 4:39am PST

Konkona Sen Sharma wrapped the schedule of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and shared multiple pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, the actress could be seen posing along with her film's director Alankrita Shrivastava, while in the other photograph she could be seen posing along with the film's crew.

Sunny Leone asks fan if they are 'Marvel-ready'?

Ahead of its release, Avengers Endgame has everyone excited, even Bollywood celebrities. In her latest post on Instagram, Sunny shared three pictures along with her Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay.

Alia Bhatt welcomes Aditya Roy Kapoor on Instagram:

Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, who was MIA from Instagram all this time, has recently joined the photo-sharing platform. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and posted a picture with the actor.

Karan Johar addresses Dostana 2 rumours

For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved...... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 30, 2019

After the success of 2008 romantic-comdey Dostana, news about the second installment of the hit film has been doing the rounds for a while now, but it seems like the rumour mills have got it all wrong. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to clear speculations related to the film. He clarified that officially no one has been approached yet.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 18:23:37 IST