On the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch, Priyanka Chopra and Saba Azad, both wore designer Amit Aggarwal’s creations for the evening. Saba flaunted a custom-made saree-gown for the pink carpet of the event whereas Priyanka stunningly carried a 60-year old vintage Banarasi Brocade saree.

Saba Azad

On the second day of NMACC, Amit Aggarwal custom-made this saree-gown for Saba Azad, an ode to the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship and textiles but with a contemporary spin. It marries two textiles — a vintage banarasi brocade crafted in gold threads and a structured body.

The bustier is pleated with signature unique material and structured along the bust to mould the body. This moulding flows into the sleeves as well. But it’s the draping technique of the Banarasi that blurs the distinction between a saree and a gown.

Priyanka Chopra

Amit Aggarwal’s custom ensemble for Priyanka, was crafted by pairing a 60 year old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, draped over and structured with a jewel toned moulded body made of unique crafted material and paired with a signature sequins sheet holographic bustier.

The holographic bustier adapts traditional techniques for the contemporary gaze by twisting the coloured yarn over which the thin wire (lametta) of silver and a flattened wire (badla) was wound— in turn heavily woven with golden thread. The brocade was set on an ikat weave, used as a base to craft the bustier constructed with Amit’s signature sequin sheets in holographic hues to reflect the nine colours of the ikat. The ensemble was crafted across six months, with the vintage textile handwoven in the craft clusters of Varanasi.

