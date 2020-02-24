Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to late designer Wendell Rodricks: 'He was a visionary of Indian fashion'

Priyanka Chopra, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, paid tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. She said, on the runway, "It's only apt on a night like this in presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and will always and forever be missed."

Both artists previously have worked in 2008 film Fashion directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

(Also read on Firstpost - Wendell Rodricks passes away: Fashion designer is too small a term to encompass the multitudes that was Padma Shri awardee)

Rodricks passed away on 12 February at his Goa residence due to a cardiac arrest. He is credited with revolutionising Indian fashion and promoting it globally. A revivalist in his own way and also a keen art patron and promoter of Goan talent, Rodricks has lent his support to local education, cultural associations, the Red Cross and the Alliance Francaise in Goa. Apart from being a giant in the fashion and lifestyle industry, Rodricks was an advocate for queer rights and environmental issues in India.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 and was a recipient of Chevalier de I'Ordre des Arts et Lettres (Knight of the order of arts and letters) in 2015.

Meanwhile, Chopra who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, has a string of projects lined up. The actor is also set to play a lead in The Matrix reboot and stars in the Netflix films We Can Be Heroes as well as Ramin Bahrani-directed The White Tiger.

