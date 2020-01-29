You are here:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to reportedly join cast of Keanu Reeves' long-awaited Matrix 4

It seems Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be getting ready to take the red pill and board the Matrix franchise.

According to Variety, the 37-year-old actor, who has made a successful foray into Hollywood, is in final negotiations to join the cast of Matrix 4 which will see Keanu Reeves' reprising his fan-favourite character of Neo.

However, the details of Priyanka's character have not been revealed.

The film, which is yet to be officially titled, will also mark the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the sci-fi action franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana, who is also attached to produce with Grant Hill.

Previously announced cast members also include Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

The first film in the series, released in 1999, depicted a dystopian future where artificial beings have taken over humanity, which is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, called the Matrix. It spawned two sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which released back-to-back in 2003.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico, has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She is also set to star with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series Citadel. In December, it was announced that Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series at Amazon.

The actress' last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink alongside Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

Matrix 4 is set to arrive in cinemas on 21 May, 2021 alongside Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4.

