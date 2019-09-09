Priyanka Chopra opens up on struggle in early days of Bollywood career: Was thrown into and out of movies

Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a global icon today; however, her journey to stardom wasn't really a cakewalk.

In an interview to Vogue India, the former Miss World opened up about her initial setbacks in the film industry. "I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success,” she said.

The Isn't it Romantic actor revealed that her 20s were more anxious, but for her 30s, she wants to focus on being more present. She adds that the space she's in today is the most content she has been in a long time.

Check out her cover photos here

For her September issue cover shoot, Chopra has collaborated with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Chopra, who married American actor-singer Nick Jonas in December 2018, shared that starting a family with her husband is on her "to-do list." The 37-year-old actor opened up about the projected next steps in the couple's relationship and how she ultimately wants to settle down in Los Angeles.

Chopra, who recently announced a collaboration with writer-actor Mindy Kaling, revealed that the their upcoming wedding comedy is inspired by her own lavish wedding to Jonas. Chopra, who is also producing the feature, reveals that it will be about a bunch of Americans and how they were exposed to the Indian grandiose palace—the food, the family, the culture, the clothes and the comedy that came with it.

This year, Chopra was included in a list of richest celebs on Instagram. She also created her own YouTube channel and announced she was penning a memoir.

Currently, Chopra is at the Toronto International Film Festival attending the world premiere of her next film, The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and is slated to release worldwide on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 11:13:49 IST