If I Could Tell You Just One Thing trailer: Priyanka Chopra interviews Awkwafina, Simone Biles for YouTube talk show

FP Staff

Mar 10, 2019 10:56:42 IST

As part of the viral #10YearChallenge, Priyanka Chopra had announced a couple of months ago that she is foraying into the digital space with her new YouTube Originals Special, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. On the occasion of International Working Women's Day on 9 March, the actress unveiled the trailer of the talk show, where she is seen interviewing fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, US Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians actor-rapper Awkwafina.

Priyanka Chopra and Simone Biles in a still from If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. YouTube screengrab

Priyanka reveals that the show was born out of her continual need to reinvent herself and explore uncharted territories. Through the show, she aims at knowing and understanding what these achievers had in them that made them who they are, and in turn guide her to become what she wants to be in the upcoming years.

Thanking the guests for attending her show, Priyanka also announced that If I Could Tell You Just One Thing will premiere on 27 March this year.

Watch the trailer here:

