One of the forefront films at this years Oscars from India is The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves who makes her debut with this heartwarming documentary about an orphaned elephant in southern India who finds solace in an unlikely way when a couple adopts him as their own. The film is produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment, has has previously had an Oscar winning documentary, Period. End Of Sentence.

The film is running as one of the nominees in this years Best Documentary Short category and now has grabbed the attention of Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka took to Twitter showering praises for the film after she recently saw the film. She wrote, “A trunk filled with emotions. One of the most heartwarming documentaries I have seen recently… Loved It”. Big shoutout to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm for bringing this amazing story to life”

Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves‘s The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscars. She’s elated, excited, and in an exclusive interview with News18, confessed that the Oscar nomination wasn’t in the thought process at all. She says, “The global recognition is still sinking in and I think it’s surreal. I am grateful and thankful to each and every member of the Academy for nominating our documentary.”

She adds, “I’m also thankful to Netflix for believing in the power of the story, which showcases the lovely bond between man and animal. We hope this film helps create more awareness and empathy with elephants and other living beings we share our spaces with.”

