Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves‘s The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscars. She’s elated, excited, and in an exclusive interview with News18, confessed that the Oscar nomination wasn’t in the thought process at all. She says, “The global recognition is still sinking in and I think it’s surreal. I am grateful and thankful to each and every member of the Academy for nominating our documentary.”

She adds, “I’m also thankful to Netflix for believing in the power of the story, which showcases the lovely bond between man and animal. We hope this film helps create more awareness and empathy with elephants and other living beings we share our spaces with.”

Netflix’s #TheElephantWhisperers has bagged nomination at 95th #Oscars in Documentary Short Film category. This documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves (@EarthSpectrum). Watch this #Exclusive conversation with the filmmaker herself#Oscars2023 | @GrihaAtul pic.twitter.com/3intxzuvtV — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 10, 2023

Talking about her film a little more in detail, she said, “It took me five years to make this documentary and it has been a long, personal journey.”

This gem of a documentary that made India proud and won itself an Oscar nomination in the ‘Best Documentary Short’ category is probably the most significant Indian stories to have been recognised by the Academy Awards.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ follows the bond that develops between an indigenous couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care. Set in the Mudumalai National Park in South India, the documentary also highlights the natural beauty of the location. It explores the life of the tribal people in harmony with nature.

