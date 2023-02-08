For years, India, its diversity, beauty and culture has been an intrigue to the West. When it came to cinema however, over time the ‘song and dance’ took over what people perceived Indian cinema to be. That was until Netflix India’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves came into being.

This gem of a documentary that made India proud and won itself an Oscar nomination in the ‘Best Documentary Short’ category is probably the most significant Indian stories to have been recognised by the Academy Awards.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ follows the bond that develops between an indigenous couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care. Set in the Mudumalai National Park in South India, the documentary also highlights the natural beauty of the location. It explores the life of the tribal people in harmony with nature.

The documentary isn’t just a heart-touching story of a bond between animal and human and a shining example of how we can continue to coexist but touched on Indian culture, our long-forgotten values, and spoke of conservation in the most positive, hopeful light setting it apart from other documentaries.

What makes this such a significant story recognized by the Oscars is that it also showcases how rich India as a country is in terms of material for potentially striking content. It’s also a shining example of how one just needs to look around and at our diversity that offers so much content to the world of cinema. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ reiterates that India is a country full of stories!

The impact this little documentary made in the circus of vibrant and outstanding cinematic offerings, is a wonderful sign of how strong content can win hearts with its subtlety and intention and hold its own against big-ticket entertainers and heavyweights.

