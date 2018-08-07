Priyanka Chopra on speculation around engagement with Nick Jonas: Don't owe any explanation

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, dogged by engagement rumours with American singer Nick Jonas, says her personal life is not for the public to know and she doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

The Quantico star said she doesn't take gossip and trolls seriously unless it's something that affects sentiments.

"My entire life, especially my personal life... Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 per cent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself.

"Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed... But mostly, I tell my publicists 'Let it be, today's news is tomorrow's trash'," Priyanka said at an event in New Delhi on 6 August.

The actress has been in the midst of rumours that she has got engaged to Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her. Her decision to opt out of Salman Khan's Bharat added fuel to the speculation.

Priyanka, who flew in Delhi from Singapore where she attended Jonas's concert, said she doesn't think she needs to "defend or explain" anything when it comes to her family, her relationships, equations with people and decisions.

"I'm not running for office, so I don't owe anyone an explanation," she quipped during an interactive session titled 'Challenging the Status Quo & Forging New Paths' organised Jointly by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Yes Bank.

On a lighter note, asked if she had met United States President Donald Trump, Priyanka said: "I haven't."

Would she like to meet him?

"It doesn't to move my world around if I meet him or not... I'm not going to make an effort. If I see someone somewhere..."

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 09:57 AM