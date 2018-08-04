Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to Quantico: Hope I've cracked door open for women of colour to play lead

As Quantico aired its finale episode for the entire series, its lead Priyanka Chopra expressed her feelings about the journey she has had on the show. With her portrayal of Alex Parrish, Chopra became a household name and won both commercial and critical acclaim. She was also the first South Asian to helm a major network drama in the west, reports Deadline.

Quantico won her recognition across the board with Chopra winning her first People’s Choice Award as Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017.

Talking about her experience on Quantico, she also spoke up about the hope she carries, of girls of colour to achieve the same success that she has. She wished that she "cracked the door open" for more such opportunities to come up.

As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again! pic.twitter.com/zF8PpsBY4V — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

