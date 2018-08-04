You are here:

Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to Quantico: Hope I've cracked door open for women of colour to play lead

FP Staff

Aug,04 2018 10:49:53 IST

As Quantico aired its finale episode for the entire series, its lead Priyanka Chopra expressed her feelings about the journey she has had on the show. With her portrayal of Alex Parrish, Chopra became a household name and won both commercial and critical acclaim. She was also the first South Asian to helm a major network drama in the west, reports Deadline.

Priyanka Chopra at the 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala. Image from Facebook/Vogue

Quantico won her recognition across the board with Chopra winning her first People’s Choice Award as Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017.

Talking about her experience on Quantico, she also spoke up about the hope she carries, of girls of colour to achieve the same success that she has. She wished that she "cracked the door open" for more such opportunities to come up.

