Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on actress' birthday in July, claims report

New York: Actress Priyanka Chopra and pop singer Nick Jonas are engaged after two months of dating, the US media has reported.

People.com has quoted a source as saying the couple got engaged a week ago on Priyanka's 36th birthday on July 18 while the two were in London. Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in New York City to buy an engagement ring, according to the Insider.

"They are so happy," the source told people.com.

A source close to Jonas said the singer is "very, very happy." "His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her," the source added.

Priyanka and Jonas had made their relationship public earlier in the month of June, but they are yet to officially comment on it.

Meanwhile, Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar on 27 July announced Priyanka's exit from his film Bharat in a cryptic tweet alluding to her beau.

He said the reason for her opting out in the "Nick of time" is "very special".

Over the last several weeks, Priyanka and 25-year-old Jonas have been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

People Magazine further reveals that Chopra and Jonas first met briefly last year and kept in touch, but close much closer around May this year. Things reportedly "heated up" after they met each others' families. A friend of Jonas told the magazine, "He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!"

Priyanka had earlier said, "“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Priyanka was also seen celebrating 4 July 4 - the American Independence Day - with Nick's family. Nick earlier visited India with the Quantico actress to meet her friends and family. The couple has been sporting similar gold rings.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 13:18 PM