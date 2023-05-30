Just merely hours ago, Priyanka Chopra did something courageous. But what? For Amazon Prime Video, the ‘Citadel‘ star took a lie-detector test that saw her spill the beans on her professional and personal life, both. And the questions were about her films, her snoring habits, her husband Nick Jonas, and many more.

When asked about the one film experience she hated, Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I can’t tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough.”

On farting in public

Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly.

Choosing between Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles

She chose the Jonas brothers and said, “Just had three parathas this morning.”

On women’s roles changing especially with the coming of OTT…

Sadly, I started at a time when women were getting only ornamental roles in Bollywood. Girls used to be sidekicks. We were told that an actress should be happy with five to six songs and five to six scenes. I started at a time when the industry was a little bit like that, but I realised that in my own journey as an actress, I have seen women like me demanding that they wanted more visibility and said they have the bhuk (hunger) to do more and to do it better. I always believed in those days too, that women actors want more and deserve more.

