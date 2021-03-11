Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on 15 March, actors reveal in video

The nominees for all 23 categories will be streamed live on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy’s digital platforms on Monday

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be seen announcing the nominations of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in all 23 categories on 15 March.

The Chopra-Jonas couple took to Twitter and informed fans across the globe that they are going to announce the Oscar nominations. Sharing a video, Priyanka asked the Academy, of course in a lighter vein, if she could make all the announcements solo.

Check out her post here

Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021

According to a report on Variety, the first part of the nominations, which includes nine categories, will be unveiled at 8:19 am ET, while the second and final portion of the nominations will be revealed at 8:31 am ET. The second part has 14 categories, including the big ones such as the best picture, best actor and actress in a leading role.

The nominations will be conducted via live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy's Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Among the films that may dominate the 93rd Academy Award nominations are Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman.

Just like everything else, the biggest award show in the world is also going to take place after a long delay this year. The Academy Awards usually take place in early February but the global pandemic has forced the promoters and organisers to now conduct the programme on 25 April.

Even though it was initially predicted that Oscar may also be conducted virtually like the recent Golden Globe Awards, reports in December suggested the organisers may still plan an "in-person" ceremony with all the health protocols properly in place.

Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen in The White Tiger alongside Adarsh Gourav, who bagged the nomination for the best actor at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), 2021. The film has also received a nomination in Bafta Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.