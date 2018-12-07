Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Mumbai wedding reception to be reportedly held on 20 December

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has already resumed work only two days days after their grand reception in Delhi and wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. While the reception in Delhi was held on 4 December, the reception in Mumbai is going to be held two weeks later, on 20 December, reported Times Now.

The duo attended the red carpet event for Bumble's launch party in the capital. As was previously reported, the global icon turned a tech investor for the dating and social media app Bumble.

In an interview with NDTV, the actress explained spoke about how work is very important to both her and Nick. "My commitments matter to me a lot. My word is my bond. And we had decided to do this a long time ago before anyone was getting married and so I stuck to my commitment. But besides that it’s something I’m really excited about as well."

Urging newly-weds to take into account their priorities in life, whether it be work on honeymoon, she further said that she had work commitments for the entire month and was yet to figure out about the honeymoon. However, she added that Nick could be planning a surprise honeymoon.

In another interview with Vogue, Chopra spoke about how she was aiding in bringing the app to India, and how the move is also empowering towards women, since it proving them the opportunity to take control of their futures, by choosing the kind of partner they would want to pursue.

It is also being speculated that the actress will appear on Koffee with Karan season 6, for which she will shoot in December. As per PinkVilla, the busy actress will bstart shoot for the Ahmedabad schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink and will also be visit Sikkim to promote her upcoming production Pahuna: The Little Visitors.

