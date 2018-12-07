Priyanka Chopra adds Jonas to last name on Instagram following her marriage to Nick

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' much-talked about wedding seems to have seen it all. Amidst Tiffany and Co stores, picturesque Rajasthani palaces, 75-foot veil and an unfortunate (now-deleted) article later, Priyanka seems to have found her solace and happiness with Jonas.

The actress had always stated that their whirlwind romance was most cherished by her and that Nick could make her blush till she was tomato red. The actress now seems to have officially adorned Nick's last name in order to consolidate their official innings.

Chopra, who was simply Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, now has Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her official profile. Though her official handle still says Priyanka Chopra, the actress has added Jonas to her last name as reflected on the page.

The couple had a lavish affair over the last weekend which saw a mehendi, sangeet and two weddings— a Hindu marriage and a Christian wedding.

Both shared pictures of the ceremonies on their accounts.

View this post on Instagram Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:46am PST

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 09:32 AM