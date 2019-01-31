Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth's Isn't It Romantic to stream on Netflix on 28 February

Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth, will stream exclusively on Netflix India on 28 February 2019. The film, which also stars Adam Devine, will be available in all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada on the same date, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Wilson headlines the romantic comedy as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city's next skyscraper.

And if things were not bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare - a romantic comedy featuring her as the the leading lady.

This will be Chopra's third Hollywood project. In July 2018, she had shared a picture after wrapping up her shooting schedule for the film where almost the entire cast is seen decked up for a dance sequence.

Isn't It Romantic is helmed by Strauss-Schulson, and the screenplay is written by Dana Fox and Katie Silberman. Todd Garner, Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo are producers, with Marty Ewing and Wilson executive producing.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:30:54 IST