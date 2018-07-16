Priyanka Chopra wraps up shoot for upcoming comedy Isn't It Romantic; film to release on 14 February, 2019

Mumbai: The shooting for the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, has concluded.

Priyanka on 15 July night took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her co-stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

"And it's a picture wrap! Such a fun lot to shoot this movie with. Adore you all... 'Isn't It Romantic' Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

Actor Adam Devine shared the same photograph and captioned it: "This movie is so much fun to shoot. Im am song and dance man once again! 'Isn't It Romantic' will be in theaters next Valentine's Day and it's cuteness meter is off the charts[sic]."

As reported earlier, Isn't It Romantic "applies the same tried-and-tested formula of romantic comedies: A distressed single woman decides to put everything in her life in order and meets the man of her dreams. Natalie (played by Rebel Wilson) is an architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but doesn't have much luck. She has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare."

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, Isn't It Romantic is slated to release on 14 February, 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 11:51 AM