Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' show Citadel, backed by Amazon Studios

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of Citadel, a drama series to be produced in conjunction with programs from several other countries.

“The idea is to create a truly global, action-packed spy series,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said. “It’s a totally innovative, multifaceted international approach to storytelling, and we can’t wait to tell you more as it comes together.”

Local-language productions are being done in Italy and India, with another announced Tuesday in Mexico. Amazon called the U.S. version the “mothership” of the project, with production set to begin this summer. The other Citadel productions will “enhance the experience of engaging with the show,” Salke said. Further details and release dates were not announced.

The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joseph - who co-directed Endgame and Infinity War, will direct Priyanka and Richard in Citadel.

The Russo Brothers are coming back to TV and we're trying to remain calm. Get ready for Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. pic.twitter.com/mzlPkdkGut — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 14, 2020

Film star Chopra Jonas was in the ABC TV series Quantico. Madden starred in the award-winning BBC and Netflix series Bodyguard.

Chopra who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, has a string of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Netflix's adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes), while Chopra serves as an executive producer. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.

Amazon Studios has also greenlit an unscripted series, which will be executive produced by Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The show is inspired by the Indian ceremony of a sangeet, that takes place a day before the wedding and brings the families of the bride and groom together. According to Variety, the show will capture engaged couples during their sangeet preparations.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

