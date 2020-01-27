You are here:

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Ralph and Russo gown, pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's jersey number

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have upped their fashion game at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The power couple are bringing a whole lot of golden glam for the most important night in the music.

For her red carpet look at the Grammys, the actress wore a ivory, bell-sleeved deep-V Ralph and Russo dress with tassels. The gown also featured draping back fringe and a mermaid-style trail adorned with a faint pastel floral detailing. She paired her look with sleek highlighted strands, a subtle side part, and a warm, bronzed smoky eye makeup. She accessorised her look with sparkingly long earrings and a crystal stud on her belly button.

The couple gave subtle tributes to last NBA legend Kobe Byrant, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Chopra wrote Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on one of her nails, while Jonas wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit.

Check out the looks here



View this post on Instagram Pre-Grammys A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 25, 2020 at 6:39pm PST



View this post on Instagram This guy. #Grammys2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

For the pre-Grammys party, Chopra chose a halter neckline satin gown by Nicolas Jebran. The beige-shade sleek ensemble also had a slit from the waist down and had a short train at the back. The Sky is Pink actor went for light base makeup, with statement kohl-lined eyes and brown lips. Her shoulder-length locks were parted from the middle which accentuated the entire look.



View this post on Instagram Tassel fun. #grammys A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

The Jonas Brothers had earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their comeback single Sucker.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 11:57:55 IST