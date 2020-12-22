Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger, Justin Timberlake's Palmer, Death to 2020: Trailers this week

Apple TV Plus will release Justin Timberlake's drama film Palmer on 29 January, and Billie Eilish's documentary on 26 February, 2021

The creators of Black Mirror have returned with Death to 2020, a comic spin on what this year has been like. Meanwhile, pop star Justin Timberlake makes his acting comeback with Apple TV Plus' Palmer. There's also an exciting documentary focusing on the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, and a new trailer of Aravind Adiga's highly-anticipated adaptation of The White Tiger.

The White Tiger



Netflix’s The White Tiger has been written for the screen and directed by Ramin Bahrani. Aravind and Ramin’s friendship goes way back, with Aravind having dedicated his novel to Ramin when it was first published.

Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, the film was shot with an Indian crew in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dhanbad, and Agra.

The film's plot revolves around Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), who narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, the young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from the US.

The White Tiger will release in select theatres in December and on 22 January, 2021 on Netflix.

Palmer



"After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family," says the official description of Palmer. Fisher Stevens has directed the drama from a screenplay by Cheryl Guerriero.

Palmer is out on Apple TV Plus on 29 January.

Death to 2020



According to IndieWire, the makers have described the show as: "2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up…but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

The cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery, among others.

Death to 2020 is out on Netflix on 27 December.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry



After Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and so many other musicians, Billie Eilish's journey as a teenager to a superstar has been chronicled in this upcoming documentary.

Apple TV Plus will release Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry on 26 February, 2021.