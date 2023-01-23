Just like many of us, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s ‘Sunday’ was all about spending some family time with husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress treated herself to some relaxation as the family of three headed to the beach to enjoy the weekend. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared some cute and candid pictures from her family outing as they happily posed for the camera. After enjoying a good lunch at a sea-facing restaurant, they also spend some quality time walking along the shores of the beach in Malibu, California.

In the pictures shared on Priyanka’s Instagram handle, we can see them posing all happy for the camera. While the first photo shows the three of them together with Priyanka once again keeping her daughter’s face hidden with an emoji, the second photo shows both Priyanka and Malti Marie enjoying the view from the restaurant.

Finally, the last picture shows the three of them standing on the beach. While Priyanka and Nick were twinning in black outfits, they chose a cute yellow dress for their daughter.

Adding a short and sweet caption to it, Priyanka wrote, “Sunday” with folded hands and heart emojis. Fans also took to the comment section and showered love on the family. People found the pictures quite adorable and heartwarming. Actress Huma Qureshi also shared her reaction with a heart emoji.

Priyanka never misses a chance to spend time with her family. She recently also shared another couple of pictures with her daughter from a photoshoot. Dressed in all red, the mother-daughter duo looked adorable. Adding a heartwarming caption along with the pictures, she wrote, “Another one of our many firsts together… #MM. British Vogue, February 2023.”

It is pertinent to note that the couple welcomed their first child through surrogacy in January last year and the little girl recently turned a year old.

