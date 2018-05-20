Zaira Wasim may play Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra's daughter in Shonali Bose's next film

Zaira Wasim has established herself as a young powerhouse performer with her slate of films. After winning numerous hearts and a National Award for Dangal, the actress delivered yet another memorable performance in Secret Superstar, for which she won the Critics' Best Actress trophy at the Filmfare Awards 2018.

Now there are reports that Wasim will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Shonali Bose's upcoming film.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Wasim may essay the role of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who wrote the book My Little Epiphanies. She was born with immune deficiency disorder; when she was 13 she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. At a very young age, she started speaking on stages like TEDx, INK conferences and continued inspiring people with never-say-die attitude. However, Chaudhary breathed her last on 24 January, 2015; she was aged 18.

The Mirror report suggests that Shonali Bose is currently in the pre-production phase and will start filming in Mumbai by mid 2018. Wasim reportedly loved the film's script and gave her nod. While it was earlier reported that Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan had been roped in for the film, it is now known that both of them play Zaira's parents in the film.

Bose's previous project Margarita With A Straw, starring Kalki Koechlin, won both the actor as well as the filmmaker numerous awards and accolades for a sensitive portrayal of an individual with disabilities.

There's been no official confirmation from both Wasim and Bose.

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 13:44 PM