Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan may reunite after 10 years for Margarita with a Straw director Shonali Bose's next

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan may reunite together for Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose's next film. It is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who authored a book titled My Little Epiphanies.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Shonali has approached Priyanka and Abhishek to play mom-dad, Niren and Aditi Chaudhary, to the teenager in the film. Shonali met Abhishek recently on the sets of Manmarziyan and shared the idea with him. He liked it and she will be giving him the final narration soon. Shonali is working on the script and hopes to start shooting by the year-end.

Aisha was born with an immune deficiency disorder and diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis when she was just 13. She refused to be scared of her uncertain yet inevitable destiny, and started addressing people in inspirational talk sessions. Though the girl passed away at the of 18, her remarkable works stayed with her followers. various reports suggest,

While Priyanka will be seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan has wrapped up shooting in Kashmir for Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan.

Priyanka and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together in films like Bluffmaster, Dostana and Drona. If the duo comes on board for this film, it will mark their reunion after a decade.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 14:30 PM