Priyanka Chopra calls Citadel co-star Richard Madden a ‘disciplined actor’

Priyanka Chopra is in town for the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel. The actress plays the role of a spy in this international drama, co-starring Richard Madden in the lead.

Priyanka in a recently held press conference in Mumbai said very highly about Richard Madden of Citadel. Priyanka shared, “Richard and I actually met at a social dinner we were seated next to each other and we really got along when we met for the first time. Then we met at award shows, after parties and stuff like that, but the first time we met for work I knew that he was an extremely disciplined actor someone who is like me, who likes to do preparation, who likes to come into work really prepared. That’s why we get along so well because we like to give respect to our work.”

The phenomenal lead pair of Prime Video’s upcoming global spy series, Citadel, journeyed to Mumbai for the epic Asia Pacific premiere. Ahead of the grand evening, the lead cast of the action-packed series, Richard Madden, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for an entertaining chat and revealed what went into making this ground-breaking spy franchise.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh narrated as to why he wanted to be a part of Citadel and said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise – an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”

Citadel narrates the journey of two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel‘s fall. The two protagonists build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

