Priya Dutt responds to RSS' criticism of Sanju: Film doesn't paint Sanjay as a perfect human

FP Staff

Jul,13 2018 11:38:56 IST

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has had an impressive opening at the box office and is slowly inching towards the Rs 300 crore club. The biopic, that hit the theatres on 29 June, is now among the top 10 highest grossing Bollywood film along with films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. 

However, the film has faced flak for distorting certain facts from Sanjay Dutt's life by critics and audience alike. It also invited the ire of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In an article 'Kirdaar Daagdaar' (tainted character) in the organisation's official newspaper Panchjanya, RSS has slammed Hirani's portrayal of Dutt in the film, saying that the actor's reputation has been whitewashed. The article also calls Dutt a criminal and says that he has wrongfully been projected as a role model for the youth.

Now, in a statement to News18, Dutt's sister Priya Dutt has responded to the criticism. Defending her brother, she said that he is a great role model and that Sanju was not a PR exercise to glorify him. She also said that RSS was critical of anything positive.

However, Sanjay's sister Namrata Dutt has said she was unable to connect to the performances of Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala as her parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt.

