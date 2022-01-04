Prithviraj release postponed after surge in COVID cases; here's the status of other theatrical releases in January
Prithviraj that was scheduled to release on 21 January has been postponed amid Omicron scare.
Akshay Kumar's next Prithviraj that was scheduled to release on 21 January has been postponed due to the steep rise in Covid cases in India.
Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Chandrapraksh Dwivedi, the film stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar
According to Bollywood Hungama, the production house has decided to halt the release because of the Omicron breakout. A source tells, "Prithviraj will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can’t be released at a time when it won’t fulfil this purpose. Business-wise too, it doesn’t make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office. It’s a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the COVID-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film."
The Omicron scare also led to the postponement of Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor. The sports drama was scheduled to release on 31 December.
Six days prior to the release of one of the biggest films of the year, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR decided to delay the film due to concerns over the new COVID variant. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL.” the statement read.
‘PRITHVIRAJ’ NOT ON 21 JAN… YRF NOT DECIDED ON NEW RELEASE DATE YET… #Prithviraj #AkshayKumar #YRF pic.twitter.com/dcIhskw0rf
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2022
Meanwhile, South releases like Valimai and Radhe Shyam are releasing as per their schedule. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is slated to release on 14 January. Ajith Kumar's Valimai is releasing on 13 January in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Experience the POWER OF #VALIMAI, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Releasing Worldwide on 13th January 2022.#AjithKumar #HVinoth @thisisysr @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_ @sureshchandraa @ActorKartikeya #ValimaiFromPongal #ValimaiFromJan13 pic.twitter.com/crMZfBTZFH — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) January 4, 2022
On the other hand, there is neither release date confirmation nor any changes regarding John Abraham's Attack yet, although the actor was tested COVID positive early this week.
