John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for coronavirus on Monday

Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid. In a statement, the actor stated that they are both vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

Announcing the news on his Instagram story, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days earlier. "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else," wrote John Abraham. In an interview with ANI, the actor shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. "We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

The actor recently shared Attack teaser on his Instagram account. John will be featured alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. It is slated to be released on 28 January, 2021, and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

Recently, many other Bollywood celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for COVID-19 on their social media handles. Last month, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19 .