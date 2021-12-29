As many states have shut down public places and gatherings, the makers of the movie have decided to postpone the release and a new date will be announced in the coming days.

Due to the Omicron scare and the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Jersey has been postponed. The sports drama which is a remake of the Telugu film by the same name was set to hit screens on 31 December (Friday).

Taking to his social media handle, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news of Jersey’s postponement. “#Xclusiv… #BreakingNews… #Jersey POSTPONED… WON’T RELEASE ON 31 DEC… New date will be announced shortly… Industry talk that #Jersey will be a Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE," he wrote.

Further in the tweet, Adarsh asserted that Jersey will not be an OTT release.

Check the announcement here:

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1475762807031595008?s=20

For the unversed, Jersey is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu film that was released in 2019. It starred Naani, Shraddha Srinath and Sathyaraj in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes in Delhi were asked to shut to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that a yellow alert will be implemented in the national capital.

Kejriwal stated that there will be a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm, while Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars are directed to operate at 50 percent capacity. However, cinema halls, auditoriums, sports complexes, spas, gyms, halls, multiplexes, and banquets will be closed with immediate effect, Kejriwal ordered.

According to Scroll, a press release from producers Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, Allu Entertainment, and Brat Films mentioned that due to the current situation and new COVID-19 guidelines trio have decided to postpone Jersey's theatrical release.

As per the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India’s Omicron cases have risen to 653, with Maharashtra and New Delhi reporting 167 and 165 cases respectively.